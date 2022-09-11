Science has power to accelerate development of every region: PM Modi 

By Express News Service

"Science is like that energy in the development of 21st century India, which has the power to accelerate the development of every region and state," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating the ‘Centre-State Science Conclave’ in Ahmedabad via video conferencing on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, PM said “Today, when India is moving towards leading the fourth industrial revolution, the role of India's science and people related to this field is very important. In such a situation, the responsibility of people in administration and policy making increases significantly.”

PM emphasized that Science is the basis of solutions, evolution and innovation. And, it is with this inspiration, that today's new India is moving forward with Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan as well as Jai Anusandhan.

The Prime Minister said, "if we remember the early decades of the last century, we find how the world was going through a period of devastation and devastation and tragedy. But even in that era, whether it was about the East or the West, scientists everywhere were engaged in their great discovery. In the West, scientists like Einstein, Fermi, Max Planck, Niels Bohr, and Tesla were dazzling the world with their experiments. In the same period, many scientists including CV Raman, Jagdish Chandra Bose, Satyendranath Bose, Meghnad Saha, and S Chandrashekhar were bringing their discoveries to the fore."

PM Modi pointed out that when we celebrate the achievements of our scientists, science becomes part of our society, it becomes part of the culture. Modi reiterated that the government is working with the thinking of Science-Based Development. “Since 2014, there has been a substantial increase in investment in the field of science and technology. Due to the efforts of the government, today India is ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index, whereas in 2015, India was at number 81”, he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that “inclination for science, technology and innovation is in the DNA of our young generation. We need to support this young generation with full strength.”

He asked states to promote research and innovation as per their local needs. He also asked every state to lay down modern policy regarding Science, innovation and technology. “As governments, we have to more and more cooperate and collaborate with our scientists, this will create an atmosphere of a scientific modernity”

The Prime Minister stressed that the states should take full advantage of the ability and expertise of many national-level scientific institutes, and national laboratories that are present.

The Prime Minister also urged everyone to not let any opportunity slip in the field of science and technology. "The coming 25 years are the most important years for India as it will determine the new identity and strength of India to come", the Prime Minister said.

