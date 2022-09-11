Home Nation

Taking cue from Health Ministry, other ministries keen to adopt real-time monitoring dashboard

A brainchild of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the dashboard was started to ensure transparency, and accountability and provide better governance, official sources said.

Published: 11th September 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A real-time monitoring dashboard of the Union health ministry to track government schemes and infrastructure projects among other things has caught the attention of various ministries which are now seeking to adopt it for their own operations.

A brainchild of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the dashboard was started to ensure transparency, and accountability and provide better governance, official sources said.

It is being implemented by the Ministry of Health for real-time monitoring of government schemes pertaining to the ministry, ongoing infrastructure projects, parliamentary matters, letters, the pendency of files, data and vacancies among others.

Each and every grievance is classified and tagged with work allocation of the ministry and has to be disposed of by the officer concerned in a given time frame, the sources told PTI.

The analysis of grievances also helps the Ministry in taking policy decisions, they stated.

With the help of it, officials also track upcoming bills.

It has been in use since September 2021.

"There are 15 modules including grievances and tracking of disposal time by key officials, periodical reviewing of all institutes, schemes and programmes. There is media monitoring, tracking of vacancies in different institutes under the ministry, analysis of health infrastructure, demographics, health outcomes, service delivery on a single platform and pendency and disposal time of files on the portal," an official explained.

The core feature of this dashboard is that the data from all 15 modules is integrated and linked with various schemes and programmes and institutes falling under the ambit of the health ministry which enables a 360-degree view which further helps in prompt decision making, the official added.

"Decisions and directions given by the Ministry to officials during meetings are timely uploaded on the dashboard for future monitoring and time-bound action," he said.

Besides, it also covers the schemes and programmes under the Department of Health Research.

A report is submitted to the Union Health Minister each Monday so that he can personally monitor all developments.

Senior officials can get updates about the various tasks, letters and meetings on a single click and this is also being reflected.

The dashboard is also being used for real-time monitoring of the Janaushadhi scheme which includes sales, inventory, the performance of kendras and trend analysis.

It is also being used for monitoring fertilizer stock, production, sales and demand across the country.

"The health ministry is getting requests from several ministries and the team is working on scaling up the portal to integrate all other central ministries," the sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Mandaviya Dashboard
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp