Teenager allegedly gang-raped in Lakhimpur Kheri; 5 detained

Published: 11th September 2022 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Five persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 15-year-old girl here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night.

The victim reached her home and narrated the incident to her parents who rushed her to the district hospital and informed the Mohammadi police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh on Sunday told reporters that the girl's brother lodged a police complaint naming five persons of the same village, who have been detained for interrogation.

"The report about rape of a girl in Mohammadi police station area was received late on Saturday night. Acting swiftly, the girl was rushed to the district hospital for medical examination and treatment," Singh said.

In her statements before the magistrate, the girl disclosed the identity of four accused, who were from her village and were previously known to her, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the IPC and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO).

