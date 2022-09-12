Home Nation

Cheating case: Madhya Pradesh police arrest CNI's Jabalpur diocese bishop P C Singh

The case was registered against Bishop Singh last month after a complaint alleged financial misconduct by him as the chairman of an educational society, the officer said.

Published: 12th September 2022 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2022 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bishop PC Singh raid

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) recovered Rs 1.65 crore and $18,000 in cash from the premises of PC Singh, the Church of North India Jabalpur Diocese bishop.

By PTI

JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested P C Singh, bishop of the Church of North India's Jabalpur Diocese, in a cheating case registered against him, a senior officer said.

His arrest was confirmed to PTI by EOW's Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput in the evening.

Earlier in the day, Singh was detained from the Nagpur airport in Maharashtra for questioning, Rajput said.

Last Thursday, the EOW claimed to have recovered around Rs 1.60 crore in Indian and foreign currencies from bishop Singh's residence in Jabalpur during searches following the registration of the cheating case against Singh, who was then in Germany.

The EOW took the help of various agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), to monitor movements of Singh upon his return from abroad.

"Bishop Singh was taken into custody from the Nagpur Airport for interrogation in connection with the cheating case registered against him," Rajput had said.

The case was registered against Bishop Singh last month after a complaint alleged financial misconduct by him as the chairman of an educational society, the officer said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Rs 2.70 crore collected as students' fees by the society's various institutions between 2004-05 and 2011-12 was allegedly transferred to religious institutions, misused, and spent by the bishop for personal needs, an EOW official earlier said.

Bishop Singh and former assistant registrar of Firms and Societies, B S Solanki, were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document or electronic record) and 120 B (punishment for criminal conspiracy).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said it will be investigated whether the money was being used for religious conversion or any other illegal activity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh cheating case P C Singh Church of North India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp