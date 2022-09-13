Centre asks Naga govt to convince NSCN-IM to sign final pact

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Centre is understood to have asked the Nagaland government to convince the leadership of the insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) to sign the final agreement for a solution to the protracted “Naga political problem”.

A delegation of the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday and urged him to expedite the solution to Naga issue but he put the ball in the court of the Naga leaders.

“According to reports, Amit Shah is said to have asked the state leaders to convince NSCN-IM to sign the final agreement but I think that is not the way,” former Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu told this newspaper.

The NSCN-IM has stuck to its guns on the “non-negotiable” demand of Naga flag and constitution. But the Centre has already rejected it.

Liezietsu said all points, including the demand of Naga flag and constitution, were discussed when RN Ravi had served as the Nagaland governor.

“The point is the Government of India cannot go for a piecemeal settlement but it signed two-three different agreements with different groups. I really don’t know how the Government of India will tackle the whole thing,” Liezietsu said.

He further said that it is the “burden” of the Naga political leaders to bring together all factions first to form a common front. It will then be easy to have dialogues with Government of India, he added.

The Centre held separate peace talks with the NSCN-IM and seven groups which came together under the banner of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs). The process of talks has already concluded.

Unlike the NSCN-IM, the groups in the NNPGs are flexible. They say the contentious issues could be pursued post-settlement.

Meanwhile, the NSCN-IM expressed concern over the manner in which the Centre is trying to resolve the Northeast’s oldest insurgency problem.

“We are wary of the multi-pronged approach of the Government of India towards resolving the Naga political issue. Sincere approach by what has been agreed together in Framework Agreement will only bring about lasting peace,” W Saya, a senior leader of the group, told this newspaper.

