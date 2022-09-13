Home Nation

Dejected by Varanasi Court's decision in Gyanvapi case, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti said the people of the country need to understand that BJP is at the forefront of dividing Hindus and Muslims and is trampling the constitution for its interest.

Published: 13th September 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called the Varanasi Court's decision in the Gyanvapi mosque case a clear violation of the Places of Worship Act and fulfils the BJP's agenda of "polarisation".

She claimed that BJP has nothing to offer to the people as it has miserably failed in providing jobs and controlling inflation and "if the situation continues like this, we might become Vishwaguru in breaking mosques rather than in any other thing.

The Varanasi court on Monday said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable.

It said the 1991 Act does not apply in this case as the idols are already installed at the place where devotees are seeking permission for daily worship.

"My viewpoint is that the court is itself not honouring their own orders and the 1991 Act which mandates 1947 status quo on religious structures," Mehbooba told reporters here, adding that it shows that BJP has nothing to offer to the people as it failed to provide jobs and control inflation.

Earlier in a tweet, she said, "Court ruling on Gyanvapi despite Places of Worship Act will lead to rabble rousing & create a communal atmosphere which ironically plays into BJP's agenda. It's a sorry state of affairs that Courts don't follow their own rulings."

The former chief minister said barring two people, the countrymen are getting poorer with each passing day and to divert the attention, they (BJP) are playing the communal card to pit Hindus and Muslims against each other.

Referring to the statements of BJP leadership that India is heading to be 'Vishwaguru' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mehbooba said, "we might become Vishwaguru in breaking the mosques rather than in any other thing."

She said the people of the country need to understand that BJP is at the forefront of dividing Hindus and Muslims and is trampling the constitution for its interest.

The PDP leader referred to the abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir and said, "the whole country watched how the ruling party with its brute majority violated the constitution and snatched the fundamental rights of the people of the erstwhile state.

"You are unable to speak, journalists and activists are being jailed and slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and politicians are being silenced. The people are slowly understanding that BJP is violating the constitution," she said.

