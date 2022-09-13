Home Nation

Delhi HC breather for JMM chief Shibu Soren in disproportionate assets case

The Lokpal of India had issued notice to the JMM chief asking him to appear before it in a disproportionate assets case.

Published: 13th September 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

JMM president Shibu Soren

JMM president Shibu Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major relief to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren, the Delhi High Court on Monday put a stay on the ongoing hearing against him in Lokpal.

The development took place after Soren challenged the proceedings in the matter of disproportionate assets case through a petition.

He challenged the proceedings and order of preliminary inquiry conducted by

CBI on the basis of jurisdiction. Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal along with Arunabh Choudhary and Pragya Singh Baghel appeared on his behalf of Soren in the Delhi High Court.

The matter will be heard next on December 12.

The complaint was filed on August 5, 2020, that Shibu Soren and his family members have amassed huge wealth, disproportionate to their “known and declared sources of income” through unscrupulous means.

It was also mentioned in the complaint that Soren has amassed several commercial and residential properties in his and his family members’ names by adopting corrupt and unscrupulous means by misusing the public exchequer in the state of Jharkhand.

The notice was issued by the bench of Justice Abhilasha Kumari (judicial member) including, Mahender Singh and Indrajeet P Gautam on August 4.

