Home Nation

Dynastic rule better than present `autocracy' in country, says Sena as it praises Rahul's Yatra

Notably, like the Congress and the Gandhi family, the Thackerays too has faced criticism for promoting family rule in the Sena.

Published: 13th September 2022 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Yatris and other Congress workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari. (File Photo | PTI)

Bharat Yatris and other Congress workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the dynastic rule would seem preferable to the present "autocracy" in the country, as it praised Rahul Gandhi's `Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The BJP should respond to the questions raised by Gandhi instead of targeting him over his clothes, said the editorial in the Sena mouthpiece `Saamana'.

The questions being raised by Gandhi during his ongoing campaign carry substance and they have shut the BJP's mouth, it said.

The Congress leader's Yatra is getting a good response from people and he is raising issues related to unemployment, farmers, labourers and small and medium-sized businesses, the Marathi newspaper said.

"Instead of providing answers to the questions posed by him, the BJP is resorting to frivolous attacks by raising issues like what clothes he wears and what he eats," the editorial added, referring to the BJP's swipes at the price of a T-shirt worn by Rahul Gandhi.

The Yatra is creating awareness among people and this is giving "stomach ache" to the BJP, it said.

"Autocracy and dictatorship are wreaking such havoc in the country that a dynastic rule would seem preferable," said the Sena mouthpiece, once a trenchant critic of the Congress and its top leadership.

Rahul Gandhi's Yatra will "repair the atmosphere of hatred" prevailing in the country, it added.

Notably, like the Congress and the Gandhi family, the Thackerays too has faced criticism for promoting family rule in the Sena.

The Sena and Congress were partners, along with the NCP, in the previous Maharashtra government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dynastic rule autocracy Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Shiv Sena
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp