Gyanvapi case: Post verdict, security tightened across UP; social media platforms put under watch

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The UP government on Monday sounded alert in all sensitive areas across the state, including the old city of Lucknow, on Monday amid celebrations among members of the Hindu community over the Varanasi district court order in the Gyanvapi case.

“Alert has been sounded in all sensitive areas and patrolling is up to ensure peace. Religious heads have issued statements appealing for peace,” said Prashant Kumar, additional DGP (law and order).

He said static reserves of the UP Police have been deployed to ensure no anti-social elements exploited the situation.

Digital volunteers have been told to keep an eye on social media platforms. Police personnel patrolling the road have been given riots gear, he said.

Western UP districts, including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Hapur, Saharanpur, Bareli, Badaun and other districts of the region with sizeable Muslim populations have been put on high alert since Monday morning.

Meanwhile, exuding happiness over the court’s order, Sohan Lal Arya, husband of one of the petitioners in Shringar Gauri suit, claimed it to be a victory of the Hindu community.

“It’s a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. I appeal to people to maintain calm,” said Sohan Lal Arya, who had recently received a death threat from two men apparently belonging to Pakistan.

All Hindu women plaintiffs, accompanied by local residents of Varanasi, visited the temple of Kashi Vishwanath, dancing and singing religious songs. Both UP Deputy CMs – Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak – have hailed the order saying they respected the court decision.

UP Minority Affairs Minister Danish Azad Ansari said everyone should respect the verdict.

“The court listens to all sides and only then comes to a conclusion. All of us should respect whatever verdict the court has given,” Ansari said while interacting with the media.

Meanwhile, appealing to the people to maintain peace and amity, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, AIMPLB member, suggested that the members of both communities should come together and settle all such issues.

West UP districts on alert

Western UP districts, including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Hapur, Saharanpur other districts of the region with sizeable Muslim populations, have been put on high alert

LUCKNOW: The UP government on Monday sounded alert in all sensitive areas across the state, including the old city of Lucknow, on Monday amid celebrations among members of the Hindu community over the Varanasi district court order in the Gyanvapi case. “Alert has been sounded in all sensitive areas and patrolling is up to ensure peace. Religious heads have issued statements appealing for peace,” said Prashant Kumar, additional DGP (law and order). He said static reserves of the UP Police have been deployed to ensure no anti-social elements exploited the situation. Digital volunteers have been told to keep an eye on social media platforms. Police personnel patrolling the road have been given riots gear, he said. Western UP districts, including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Hapur, Saharanpur, Bareli, Badaun and other districts of the region with sizeable Muslim populations have been put on high alert since Monday morning. Meanwhile, exuding happiness over the court’s order, Sohan Lal Arya, husband of one of the petitioners in Shringar Gauri suit, claimed it to be a victory of the Hindu community. “It’s a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. I appeal to people to maintain calm,” said Sohan Lal Arya, who had recently received a death threat from two men apparently belonging to Pakistan. All Hindu women plaintiffs, accompanied by local residents of Varanasi, visited the temple of Kashi Vishwanath, dancing and singing religious songs. Both UP Deputy CMs – Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak – have hailed the order saying they respected the court decision. UP Minority Affairs Minister Danish Azad Ansari said everyone should respect the verdict. “The court listens to all sides and only then comes to a conclusion. All of us should respect whatever verdict the court has given,” Ansari said while interacting with the media. Meanwhile, appealing to the people to maintain peace and amity, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, AIMPLB member, suggested that the members of both communities should come together and settle all such issues. West UP districts on alert Western UP districts, including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Hapur, Saharanpur other districts of the region with sizeable Muslim populations, have been put on high alert