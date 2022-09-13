India and China complete and verify disengagement at Gogra Hotsprings

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The standoff at Patrolling Point 15 at Gogra-Hotsprings is over with the troops shifting away from forward deployment at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

Sources said on Tuesday that “Both sides have completed the disengagement of the troops in a phased and coordinated manner.” It was verified from both sides, added the sources.

With this disengagement, the troops on both sides have returned to their designated areas.

As per the agreement, the disengagement process in this area started on September 8, 2022, at 0830.

The agreement also included that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to pre-stand-off period by both sides.

“The agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there will be no unilateral change in status quo.”Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, had informed on September 9.

More talks are expected in the future as “both sides mutually agreed to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along LAC and restore peace and tranquility in India-China border areas.”, Bagchi said earlier.

With this, the standoffs existing since cMay 2020 at Galwan, North and South Banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Hotsprings are complete.

ALSO READ | India-China ties are tense, situation may turn dangerous: S Jaishankar

Meanwhile, the standoff continues at Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh and calling the standoff sensitive the uniformed personnel cautioned to desist from calling them a legacy issue as it’s “not right”.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, “The Chinese troops are pitched at the Y- Junction in Depsang which is about 20kms from strategic airfield Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO). With this the PLA is blocking around 100 sq kms in this area as Indian troops are unable to patrol points 10, 11, 11A, 12 & 13 (avg distance between points 10-15 kms).

The other standoff remains at the Charding Ninglung Nallah in Demchok with around three tends pitched across. The LAC Passes through CNN.

But there is no Decline in Troops in the area as with the PP 15 disengagement the troops have moved back from forward deployment but they remain in the area. There are more than 50,000 troops from each side with their artillery guns, armoured vehicles and added equipment. Both India and China have by now developed a smooth logistics line and habitat for their troops.

NEW DELHI: The standoff at Patrolling Point 15 at Gogra-Hotsprings is over with the troops shifting away from forward deployment at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Sources said on Tuesday that “Both sides have completed the disengagement of the troops in a phased and coordinated manner.” It was verified from both sides, added the sources. With this disengagement, the troops on both sides have returned to their designated areas. As per the agreement, the disengagement process in this area started on September 8, 2022, at 0830. The agreement also included that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to pre-stand-off period by both sides. “The agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there will be no unilateral change in status quo.”Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, had informed on September 9. More talks are expected in the future as “both sides mutually agreed to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along LAC and restore peace and tranquility in India-China border areas.”, Bagchi said earlier. With this, the standoffs existing since cMay 2020 at Galwan, North and South Banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Hotsprings are complete. ALSO READ | India-China ties are tense, situation may turn dangerous: S Jaishankar Meanwhile, the standoff continues at Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh and calling the standoff sensitive the uniformed personnel cautioned to desist from calling them a legacy issue as it’s “not right”. As reported earlier by this newspaper, “The Chinese troops are pitched at the Y- Junction in Depsang which is about 20kms from strategic airfield Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO). With this the PLA is blocking around 100 sq kms in this area as Indian troops are unable to patrol points 10, 11, 11A, 12 & 13 (avg distance between points 10-15 kms). The other standoff remains at the Charding Ninglung Nallah in Demchok with around three tends pitched across. The LAC Passes through CNN. But there is no Decline in Troops in the area as with the PP 15 disengagement the troops have moved back from forward deployment but they remain in the area. There are more than 50,000 troops from each side with their artillery guns, armoured vehicles and added equipment. Both India and China have by now developed a smooth logistics line and habitat for their troops.