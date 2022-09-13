INTERVIEW | ‘Vande Bharat trains will link all mega cities’: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

The Railway Ministry under the leadership of Ashwini Vaishnaw has pressed for domestic production of tracks and wheels, thereby giving a fillip to the Indian manufacturing sector and businesses.

The minister says this is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Make in India”, and his ‘Panchpran’ (five resolves). Excerpts of his interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur:

There’s a new push by the Railways on the indigenisation front. What is the thinking that has put the ministry in this mode?

In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Panchpran’ (five resoles), which also talks of a developed India, the Indian Railway has decided to go for domestic production of wheels and tracks for high-speed trains.

We have already floated a tender to invite domestic manufacturers to make high-quality wheels.

The railways will procure 80,000 wheels for the high-speed trains per annum worth Rs 600 crore for the next 20 years.

This is the first time that the railways have invited private players to manufacture wheels. Our aim is to completely substitute imported wheels with locally produced ones.

Besides this, we will soon float a tender for private manufacturing of high-strengthen rail tracks. These tracks are currently imported from various countries.

Is there any plan of the railway to set up its own factory to meet the shortfall?

The thrust at the moment is to bring in private players into the production of rail wheels and tracks for high-speed rail. The railways want the factory to be set up and production started in 18 months with 100% accuracy using the complex forging technology. We have been importing these two components from Europe since 1960 to meet the requirements in LHB or other high-speed trains.

Does India have enough quantity of such high-quality steel to meet the railways’ demand?

Yes, India has availability of steel of high quality, which can meet our requirements. What we need now is systematic utilisations of all this.



Vande Bharat trains have been your ministry’s another focus. How is it coming along?

By August 15, 2023, almost all megacities of the country will be linked with the Vande Bharat trains as per the vision of the PM.

The introduction of the modern and high-speed Vande Bharat trains is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a modern and developed India.

The train’s bogeys use the latest design, air spring system has been fitted which reduces vertical jerks to almost zero, giving the maximum level of riding comfort.

The content-on-demand facility in addition to the wi-fi facility will be made available to the passengers so that they are able to watch movies of their own choice on the 32 inch LCD. This train can run even if the tracks are submerged in two feet of water.



There have been safety concerns about high-speed trains. How safe are these trains?

This train has been fitted with an anti-collision device-Kavach. All trials have been completed successfully at running at 180kmph. Its serial commercial productions will start from October this year. Its next version will be designed and developed to run up to the 200kmph speed.

Post-Covid pandemic, questions have been raised about how safe it was to travel in crowded trains. How do you plan to deal with health concerns?

The rakes of the Vande Bharat train have been fitted with photocatalytic ultra air purification system. This system is capable of annihilating germs or any airborne virus and bacteria with 99.9% certainty. This system keeps the anterior ambience of the coach disinfected to an optimum level. It is absolutely safe to travel by these trains.

Has this system been developed by railway or imported?

The photo-catalytic ultra air purification system has been developed in the laboratory of DRDO. As per the recommendation of the Central Scientific Instrument Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system has been installed in each rake of the Vande Bharat train, so that bacteria, virus and others particles can be filtered and air cleaned 99.9%.

Will this device be installed only in Vande Bharat or other trains too?

This device will also be installed in the AC rakes of other express trains. But in all 400 Vande Bharat trains this system would be in-built.

