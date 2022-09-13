Jaishankar meets Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, extends invite to visit India

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during the last leg of his visit to Saudi Arabia, met Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud in Jeddah.

He also handed over a letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mohammad. The letter reiterated an invitation to visit India at an early date and also to convey greetings on the forthcoming National Day of Saudi Arabia on September 23.

The EAM on Monday tweeted, “Honoured to call on HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Apprised him of the progress in our bilateral relations. Thank him for sharing his vision of our ties.”

Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf.

The two leaders signed an MoU on the mechanism of consultations between India and the six-nation bloc.

“Had a productive meeting with Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf. Signed the MoU on the mechanism of consultations between India and GCC. Exchanged views on the current regional and global situation and the relevance of India-GCC cooperation in that context,” he said.

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during the last leg of his visit to Saudi Arabia, met Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud in Jeddah. He also handed over a letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mohammad. The letter reiterated an invitation to visit India at an early date and also to convey greetings on the forthcoming National Day of Saudi Arabia on September 23. The EAM on Monday tweeted, “Honoured to call on HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Apprised him of the progress in our bilateral relations. Thank him for sharing his vision of our ties.” Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf. The two leaders signed an MoU on the mechanism of consultations between India and the six-nation bloc. “Had a productive meeting with Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf. Signed the MoU on the mechanism of consultations between India and GCC. Exchanged views on the current regional and global situation and the relevance of India-GCC cooperation in that context,” he said.