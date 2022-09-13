Home Nation

Jaishankar meets Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, extends invite to visit India

Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf.

Published: 13th September 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during the last leg of his visit to Saudi Arabia, met Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud in Jeddah.

He also handed over a letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mohammad. The letter reiterated an invitation to visit India at an early date and also to convey greetings on the forthcoming National Day of Saudi Arabia on September 23.

The EAM on Monday tweeted, “Honoured to call on HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Apprised him of the progress in our bilateral relations. Thank him for sharing his vision of our ties.”

Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf.

The two leaders signed an MoU on the mechanism of consultations between India and the six-nation bloc.

“Had a productive meeting with Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf. Signed the MoU on the mechanism of consultations between India and GCC. Exchanged views on the current regional and global situation and the relevance of India-GCC cooperation in that context,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud Jaishankar
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp