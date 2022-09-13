J&K Congress slams Azad, calls him PM’s ‘advocate’ for comment on Article 370

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A day after former Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said restoration of Article 370 was unlikely, the Congress on Monday slammed Azad saying he was BJP’s man in Kashmir and acting as advocate of PM Narendra Modi with a mission to divide secular votes to benefit saffron party.

Former J&K Congress chief G A Mir told this newspaper that Azad is working on BJP’s project.

“He is working on Modi’s project and honourably said that 2/3rd majority is needed to get Article 370 back”.

He said it is a subjudice and the matter is in the Supreme court.

“Whether it is heard today or a year later or two years later, everybody has hopes with the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has given its judgments twice on Article 370.”

The bill, which was passed by the Parliament on August 5, 2019, will be authenticated only when the J & K Assembly passes a resolution in this regard, said Mir.

“The BJP knows it and is running away from elections. They know if the opposition gets a majority in the Assembly, the resolution opposing Article 370 revocation will be passed.”

Azad ignored both these options and talked of majority in the Parliament, he said.

“We will wait for a majority in the Parliament. We don’t say we will get it back tomorrow,” he said.

In his first political rally in Kashmir after quitting Congress, Azad had said on Sunday that Article 370 restoration is unlikely to happen as a two-thirds majority is needed in Parliament for restoration of J&K’s special status.

J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani also hit out at the parties who have allied with the right wing party in the past and said "parties who have allied with the BJP cannot be trusted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

"BJP ever since getting access to power in Delhi had been on a rampage of dispossessing and disempowering common people of Jammu and Kashmir. It's not about a particular community or a sect, they have went berserk against all of us collectively. We have been used as political cannon fodders by BJP all across the country", Wani said.

He said people want change, as the BJP has failed on all fronts of governance especially unchecked price rise, record unemployment besides other anti-employees, anti-trade, anti-poor politics in J&K.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have only one option to fight this monster of hate and discrimination, that option is the Indian National Congress, the only party which hasn't and which will never cozy with BJP," Wani said while criticizing the leaders whose political career is at its dusk but are still busy in implementing the "Nagpur's agenda" in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that people of all sections are completely fed up with the BJP, as there is an uncontrolled price rise, record unemployment in J&K.

"Having failed to give employment to highest number of educated unemployed youth, the Centre and UT Administration is beating about bushes and finding faults in the past Govts", he said.

JKPCC Chief said that people of all sections have turned against the BJP, that's why elections are being delayed fear of losing polls.

"The fact is that the BJP government has failed to deliver to the people on all fronts and would be wiped out of J&K whenever assembly elections take place here".

Wani alleged that Jammu has witnessed huge setbacks due to the revocation of statehood by the BJP government including the seizing of jobs, land, and the suppression of political and civil rights.

JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla also castigated the Centre for remaining busy in rhetoric rather than doing work on the ground.

He said that the situation on ground zero in J&K is contrary to the claims of the BJP leadership over colossal development and lasting peace.

(With PTI Inputs)

