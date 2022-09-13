Home Nation

Kejriwal promises corruption-free Gujarat government if AAP comes to power

Kejriwal also promised to stop "illegal businesses" of present ministers and government officers in Gujarat, investigate "scams" of the present government and recover corrupt money.

Published: 13th September 2022 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to provide the people of Gujarat a "corruption-free" government if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state currently governed by the BJP.

The AAP's national convener announced that if his party voted to power in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due later this year, it will ensure its Chief Minister, ministers as well as lawmakers from other parties and government officers do not indulge in corruption and are jailed if caught doing so.

"Whosoever I met in Gujarat said there is corruption everywhere. One has to pay bribes to get government work done. There is corruption at the lower level and at the top also there are scams. If one speaks against it, he is threatened. There is corruption and hooliganism everywhere in Gujarat," Kejriwal claimed while talking to reporters at a gathering in Ahmedabad.

The AAP government will make sure every penny collected from the public as tax goes to the service of the people of Gujarat, he said.

"Today, I give a guarantee that when the AAP forms government in Gujarat, it will provide a corruption-free and fear-free government," he said.

Kejriwal also promised to stop "illegal businesses" of present ministers and government officers in Gujarat, investigate "scams" of the present government and recover money collected through corrupt means so that it can be spent on the public.

"We will also open cases of paper leaks of the last 10 years and their masterminds will be arrested and jailed," the AAP leader said.

"Whenever I visit Gujarat, people talk of different scams. All the large scams during their tenure (of BJP government) will be investigated and the money recovered will be used to provide good schools, electricity -- for the service of the public," he said.

Kejriwal said if voted to power, his party government will ensure the public is not required to pay bribes in government offices.

The AAP government will also make arrangements for doorstep delivery of various welfare services as it has done in Delhi, he said.

During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal had announced a slew of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and the creation of jobs.

