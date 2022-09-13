Home Nation

Moderate risk of flash flood in parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha, warns IMD

According to the latest IMD bulletin, a thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Nagpur and Wardha.

Published: 13th September 2022 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy rain lashed Chennai city on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Image used for representation. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NAGPUR:  The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of "moderate flash flood risk" in the next 24 hours in a few areas in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Talking to PTI, Dr Praveen Kumar, scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre (Nagpur) - a unit of the IMD - said there is a possibility of "moderate flash flood risk" in the next 24 hours in a few places of Nagpur, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Bhandara districts of Vidarbha.

Due to a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the adjoining state and moderate to heavy showers over a few districts of Vidarbha, which may cause moderate flooding, he said.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, a thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Nagpur and Wardha.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at most places over Wardha, many places over Nagpur, at a few areas over Yavatmal and at isolated places over Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur and Washim districts of Vidarbha, it said.

There is a possibility of an intense spell of rainfall with the gusty wind (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Nagpur, said the bulletin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Meteorological Department Flash Floods Vidarbha Maharashtra
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp