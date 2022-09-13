“Muslims welcome at Garbas, if Quran permits them to pursue idol worship,” says MP Usha Thakur

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Just five days after she stated that entry in Garba Pandals will be allowed only to those possessing authentic ID proofs to prevent such venues from becoming a medium of ‘Love Jihad,’ Madhya Pradesh’s culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur has now said, “Muslims will be welcomed at Garbas if their sacred scripture Quran permits them to pursue idol worship.”

“Muslims are most welcome to Garbas, provided they have faith in idol worship and their holy scripture Quran permits them to pursue idol worship. They aren’t being invited to Garbas, but if they are so high in faith for the Garbas, then they should have faith in idol worship, which should be allowed by their sacred scripture Quran as well. Also, Muslim men, who’ve faith in pursuing idol worship will only be welcomed at Garba venues, if they come along with their female family members,” Thakur told journalists in Bhopal on Tuesday.

She reiterated that no one will be allowed at any Garba venues across the state without authentic identity proof. “We’re writing to all district collectors, requesting them to ensure that entry at Garbas during the coming Navratri celebrations is only allowed to those, who carry authentic ID proofs. This will stop those who hide their actual identity from entering the Garbas.”

Just five days back, Thakur had said in Gwalior, “Whoever comes to the Garbas should possess authentic identity proofs, without proper ID proofs, entry will not be allowed in Garba Pandals.”

“Garbas in the past had turned into a big medium of Love Jihad activities, but now all concerned stakeholders have become very alert about it. Just to ensure that no one enters the Garba venues, hiding real identity, no one should be allowed entry into the Garba pandals without proper ID proofs,” she had added.

While asking the Garba organisers to ensure strict implementation of ‘No Entry without ID proof at Garbas,’ the minister had said, “This is a salaah (advice) as well as naseehat (instruction).”

Importantly, in 2013, while she was the BJP MLA from Indore-III seat of Indore district, Thakur, ahead of Navratri celebrations had demanded a ban on entry of non-Hindus, particularly Muslims at the Garba venues, for preventing Muslim men from seducing Hindu girls and women. She had then demanded making Aadhar and other ID proofs mandatory for entering the Garba venues to prevent Muslim men from entering the Garba venues, by posing themselves as Hindus.

In 2017, an umbrella group of Hindu festival organisers in Bhopal, the Hindu Utsav Samiti too had demanded from the district administration in the state capital to make possession of Aadhar documents necessary as ID proof for entry into the Garba pandals to prevent the entry of non-Hindus (particularly Muslims) at those venues.

Garbas which form a seminal part of Navratri celebrations are organized across Madhya Pradesh during the Sharadiya Navratra, but they are most popular in Malwa-Nimar/West MP region, including Indore and adjoining districts.

