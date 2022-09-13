'Nabanna Abhiyan': Suvendu detained in Kolkata, clashes between BJP workers, police across Bengal

By Online Desk

KOLKATA/RANIGANJ: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained on Monday while trying to visit Santragachi during the party's march to state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van.

They were stopped in front of police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat.

BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.

A clash also broke out between BJP workers and Police outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata to take part in Nabanna Abhiyan on Tuesday.

Police took many workers into preventive custody in Raniganj.

Further, a clash broke out between BJP workers and police inside the Bolpur railway station as police prevented workers to leave for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march. Several workers were detained.

"With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP's Nabanna march via trains, police barricaded paths to railway stations. 20 of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths," said BJP leader Abhijit Dutta.

Meanwhile, Police made heavy deployment of personnel to stop BJP's Nabanna Abhiyan. The borders of Kolkata have been cordoned off with tight security to prevent the procession.

Various roads across Kolkata have been blocked with barricades. To prevent the procession, the West Bengal Police has turned the 5-kilometre radius around Nabanna into a fortress.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Monday said, "The preparations for Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan have been done. It is not just BJP's protest, but the protest of all people of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has to answer why her government has cheated the people of Bengal."

(With PTI and ANI Inputs)

