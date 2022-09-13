Home Nation

Wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pakistan jail in 2013, passes away

Singh's wife Sukhpreet Kaur was a pillion rider on a two-wheeler when she accidentally fell from it near Fatehpur.

13th September 2022

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: The wife of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national who died in a Pakistan jail in 2013, passed away on Monday.

Singh's wife Sukhpreet Kaur was a pillion rider on a two-wheeler when she accidentally fell from it near Fatehpur here, said police.

She was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last, they said. Her cremation will take place at her native place Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran on Tuesday.

She is survived by two daughters Poonam and Swapandeep Kaur.

In June, Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur, who had raised her voice at different forums in a bid to get her brother out of prison, died following chest pain.

Sarabjit Singh (49) died following an attack on him by the inmates of a Lahore prison in April 2013.

He was convicted of alleged terrorism and spying by a Pakistani court and sentenced to death in 1991. However, the government stayed his execution for an indefinite period in 2008.

After his death, Sarabjit's body was brought from Lahore to Amritsar where his last rites were held.

