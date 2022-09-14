Home Nation

Agnipath scheme: Punjab CM Mann assures support to Army recruitment drives

"Any laxity shall be viewed seriously," the CM tweeted, adding that every effort will be made to ensure that the maximum number of candidates are selected from the state.

Published: 14th September 2022 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo | PTI)

AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday assured complete backing to the Army's Agnipath recruitment drives after the force's zonal office said it will recommend its headquarters to "hold in abeyance" its recruitment rallies, citing lack of support from local authorities.

"We are constrained to bring to your kind attention that the support from the local civil administration is vacillating with no clear-cut commitments. They are usually citing their inadequacies due to lack of directions from the state government at Chandigarh or lack of funds," Army's Jalandhar Cantt zonal recruitment officer had written to Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua and Principal Secretary (Employment Generation) Kumar Rahul.

"We are now thus compelled to bring to your kind notice that unless clear-cut commitments are not received in writing on issues raised, we would be taking up case with Army Headquarters to hold in abeyance all future recruitment rallies and procedures in the state of Punjab, alternately conduct rallies in neighbouring states," the letter said.

Reacting to the development, the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday tweeted that all deputy commissioners have been directed to provide complete support to the Army authorities for recruitment drives.

"Any laxity shall be viewed seriously," the CM tweeted, adding that every effort will be made to ensure that the maximum number of candidates are selected from the state.

Meanwhile, state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema replying to a question on the Army's letter to the state government said the issue is not in his knowledge. He said people from Punjab had been getting recruited into the Army. "But we opposed the 'Agniveer' scheme earlier also and we are opposing it even today," said Cheema.

The Army's zonal officer earlier in the letter had said the support from the local administration for recruitment rallies under the Agnipath scheme is "vacillating".

The officer asserted that the assistance from the local civil administration is an inescapable requirement to conduct an incident free and successful recruitment rally.

The letter had said there was a need for police assistance for law and order, security, crowd control and essential barricading to enable controlled and smooth entry of candidates to the rally ground. It had also said cited the need for medical support during the drive besides basic amenities of rain shelters, water, mobile portable toilets and food for prospective candidates.

The Centre had recently unveiled the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. The youth recruited under the scheme will be known as "Agniveers".

After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Punjab Agnipath Agnipath scheme
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp