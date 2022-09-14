Home Nation

Discussion on strengthening bilateral ties on table as Bhutan king meets PM Modi

Published: 14th September 2022 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter PM)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and both leaders discussed bilateral ties and the ways to further strengthen them.

Wangchuck was in India en route to London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, officials said.

Modi tweeted, "Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship. Conveyed my appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping our relations."

India and Bhutan share historically strong ties. Wangchuck also met foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

