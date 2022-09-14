Eight workers killed after elevator of under-construction building crashes in Ahmedabad

By Agencies

AHMEDABAD: Eight labourers were killed after the elevator of an under-construction building crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Wednesday, police said.

The under-construction highrise building, named Aspire-II was located near the Gujarat University campus here. The lift crashed from the seventh floor.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed the elevator carrying the workers crashed to the ground from the seventh floor, killing eight labourers," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Lavina Sinha told PTI.

"At the time of the accident eight labourers were inside the lift, which was used to carry various materials. The lift crashed from the seventh floor on Wednesday morning. The labourers were working in the lift chamber," said Mahendra, an eyewitness and labourer at the site, as reported by IANS. He told the media that all the labourers hailed from the Panchmahal district.

The mishap at an under-construction building in Ahmedabad is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their family members in this mishap. I hope the injured recover soon. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 14, 2022

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has said the incident will be probed and action against responsible builders will be taken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the kin of the people who lost their lives in the accident.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

