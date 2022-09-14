Home Nation

Eight workers killed after elevator of under-construction building crashes in Ahmedabad

The labourers were working in the lift chamber of the under-construction highrise building, named Aspire-II, located near the Gujarat University campus.

Published: 14th September 2022 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

ElvevatorCrashAhmedabad

Debris lie on the ground after the elevator of an under-construction building crashed, in Ahmedabad on September 14, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

AHMEDABAD: Eight labourers were killed after the elevator of an under-construction building crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Wednesday, police said.

The under-construction highrise building, named Aspire-II was located near the Gujarat University campus here. The lift crashed from the seventh floor.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed the elevator carrying the workers crashed to the ground from the seventh floor, killing eight labourers," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Lavina Sinha told PTI.

"At the time of the accident eight labourers were inside the lift, which was used to carry various materials. The lift crashed from the seventh floor on Wednesday morning. The labourers were working in the lift chamber," said Mahendra, an eyewitness and labourer at the site, as reported by IANS. He told the media that all the labourers hailed from the Panchmahal district.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has said the incident will be probed and action against responsible builders will be taken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the kin of the people who lost their lives in the accident.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ahmedabad lift crash Gujarat accident elevator crash Ahmedabad workers death Aspire-II
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp