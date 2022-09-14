Gehlot's adviser warns gathering against raising unauthorised slogans, BJP says government lacks trust

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister's adviser on Tuesday issued a diktat to supporters at a public function to stick to only two slogans given by the party, failing which they would be taken away by police, prompting the BJP to say the government either "lacked slogans or trust".

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the block-level Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games and also laid foundation stones for several development works in Dudu here.

At a public gathering held in connection with this, Independent MLA from Dudu, Babulal Nagar, who is also an adviser to Gehlot, warned people against raising any slogan other than 'Rajiv Gandhi Amar Rahe' and 'Ashok Gehlot Zindabad'.

Nagar said, "I have given you two slogans. 'Rajiv Gandhi Amar Rahe' and 'Ashok Gehlot Zindabad'. No one should raise any other slogan. If you want to, you can leave."

"If someone raises the slogan, police will take you away. They will put you in lock up and frame a case," he added.

Poonia took to Twitter to trade barbs at the Congress over the issue.

"Congress. Character. Sycophancy. Restrictions. Slogans are also banned. Either there is a lack of slogans or people. Or thinking. Or trust," he wrote in Hindi.

