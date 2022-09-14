Home Nation

Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi suspended from Assam assembly for 'disrupting proceedings'

The Sivasagar legislator had wanted to ask a supplementary question pertaining to the Education Department, which the Speaker disallowed.

Published: 14th September 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi with his supporters celebrateing his release at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, in Guwahati on Thursday. 

Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi was Wednesday suspended for the duration of the Question Hour by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary for "disrupting proceedings".

Gogoi was taken out of the House by two marshals.

The Sivasagar legislator had wanted to ask a supplementary question pertaining to the Education Department, which the Speaker disallowed.

The MLA alleged that his voice was being stifled, to which Daimary took umbrage and ordered his suspension for the rest of the Question Hour.

"The rules of 'andolan' (protest) cannot be allowed inside the House. It has its own set of rules," the Speaker asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhil Gogoi Assam Assembly
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp