Modi government, NSCN(I-M) iron out hiccups in Naga talks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre and the NSCN(I-M) leadership have thrashed out nearly all the issues that could pave the way for lasting peace in the northeastern region.

There are, however, minor hiccups in concluding a final agreement.

The NSCN(I-M) leadership was reportedly ready to issue a press release on Tuesday, announcing the agreement, but deferred it for the time being.

The Centre and the Naga leaders have been debating the two critical issues of a Naga flag being an official symbol, as well as the incorporation of the Yehzabo or constitution.

The government has reportedly offered to include parts of the Yehzabo into the Indian Constitution and also make the Naga flag a “cultural” symbol as opposed to the NSCN(IM) demand of making it an official one.

The Centre has stuck to its stand of not having a separate Naga constitution and a flag as it believes in ‘one India, one Constitution’ and ‘one India, one flag’.

It had earlier done away with the Kashmiri flag and constitution following the revocation of Article 370.

The government’s interlocutor for the Naga peace process, former Intelligence Bureau Special Director A K Mishra and a section of the NSCN(IM)’s senior leadership met secretly at Shillong in the last week of August when they reportedly agreed on the incorporation of the Yehzabo in the Indian Constitution and using a flag for cultural occasions.

These issues came up for discussion during a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and an 11-member team from Nagaland, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton on September 12.

Shah is said to have impressed upon Rio and Patton, among others who are part of a core committee, to convince the NSCN(IM) leadership on the twin issues of a constitution and a flag.

