Nominations for Padma Awards 2023 to be accepted till Thursday: MHA

The Modi government is committed to transforming the Padma Awards into "People's Padma", an official said.

Published: 14th September 2022 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2023, to be announced on the eve of Republic Day next year, will be received till Thursday.

The Union home ministry had opened the window for accepting nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards on May 1. They are being accepted only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).

The last date for submitting nominations for the Padma Awards is September 15, 2022, an official statement said. The Padma Awards, namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards seek to recognise work of distinction and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines, such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, and trade and industry, etc.

All people without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with public sector undertakings (PSU), except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for the Padma Awards.

The Modi government is committed to transforming the Padma Awards into "People's Padma", an official said.

Concerted efforts are being made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, differently abled persons and those who are doing selfless service to the society.

Further details in this regard are available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) and on the Padma Awards portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in). The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on https://www.padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx.

