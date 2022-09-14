Not against Bharat Jodo Yatra, CPM makes its stance clear

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just a day after the tweet war between the CPM and Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and its long stay in Kerala, the ruling party seems to have opted for a more cautious approach, choosing not to indulge in further provocation. Realising the obvious politics behind Rahul’s padayatra, CPM state secretary M V Govindan was quick to make it clear that the party was not against the yatra per se.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the newly-elected CPM state chief made it categorically clear that the CPM as such is not against the yatra or any other democratic process in this regard. Govindan, however, maintained that the party would respond accordingly whenever there is unfair criticism directed against either the party, the Left front or the state government. Notably, Govindan did not endorse the remarks by party state secretariat member M Swaraj who had dubbed the pan-India tour the “container yatra” in a mock reference to the mobile stay arrangements made for the participants.

Sources said the respective leadership of both CPM and Congress was surprised at the seemingly unprovoked and sudden jibes at each other by party members. “We never thought a leader like Jairam Ramesh would come up with such a tweet on Kerala and the CPM. Hence, it was bit surprising,” said a senior CPM leader. On the other hand, the Congress too felt the CPM tweet with Rahul’s caricature could have been avoided. “We don’t think it was done with the knowledge of Sitaram Yechury. In fact, the national Left leaders were keen about avoiding such remarks,” said a source.

Meanwhile, senior CPM leader Thomas Isaac too tweeted asking Jairam Ramesh why he made such a remark on the Kerala chief minister. “Dear Rameshji, I was amazed at your response. Why the unprovoked insult of the Kerala CM? Not an auspicious start to a Jodo Yatra. And the question still remains unanswered. Whom are you trying to unite by touring Kerala for 18 days, while avoiding Gujarat and UP? Anyway, happy journey,” Isaac tweeted.

RAHUL GANDHI TAKES POTSHOTS AT BJP

T’Puram: As the third day of his yatra ended at Kallambalam on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took potshots at the BJP. Addressing a massive crowd, Rahul said the BJP is getting panicky due to the hatred it is spreading. He also questioned the double standards of the BJP, saying a party which believes in Hindutva is creating disharmony in society. Earlier, Rahul held talks with the leaders of the anti-K Rail movement at Attingal, where he expressed solidarity with their protest. He also met Attingal native Jayachandran and his eight-year-old daughter who were accused of stealing a policewoman’s mobile phone. The yatra will enter Kollam district on Wednesday afternoon.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just a day after the tweet war between the CPM and Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and its long stay in Kerala, the ruling party seems to have opted for a more cautious approach, choosing not to indulge in further provocation. Realising the obvious politics behind Rahul’s padayatra, CPM state secretary M V Govindan was quick to make it clear that the party was not against the yatra per se. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the newly-elected CPM state chief made it categorically clear that the CPM as such is not against the yatra or any other democratic process in this regard. Govindan, however, maintained that the party would respond accordingly whenever there is unfair criticism directed against either the party, the Left front or the state government. Notably, Govindan did not endorse the remarks by party state secretariat member M Swaraj who had dubbed the pan-India tour the “container yatra” in a mock reference to the mobile stay arrangements made for the participants. Sources said the respective leadership of both CPM and Congress was surprised at the seemingly unprovoked and sudden jibes at each other by party members. “We never thought a leader like Jairam Ramesh would come up with such a tweet on Kerala and the CPM. Hence, it was bit surprising,” said a senior CPM leader. On the other hand, the Congress too felt the CPM tweet with Rahul’s caricature could have been avoided. “We don’t think it was done with the knowledge of Sitaram Yechury. In fact, the national Left leaders were keen about avoiding such remarks,” said a source. Meanwhile, senior CPM leader Thomas Isaac too tweeted asking Jairam Ramesh why he made such a remark on the Kerala chief minister. “Dear Rameshji, I was amazed at your response. Why the unprovoked insult of the Kerala CM? Not an auspicious start to a Jodo Yatra. And the question still remains unanswered. Whom are you trying to unite by touring Kerala for 18 days, while avoiding Gujarat and UP? Anyway, happy journey,” Isaac tweeted. RAHUL GANDHI TAKES POTSHOTS AT BJP T’Puram: As the third day of his yatra ended at Kallambalam on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took potshots at the BJP. Addressing a massive crowd, Rahul said the BJP is getting panicky due to the hatred it is spreading. He also questioned the double standards of the BJP, saying a party which believes in Hindutva is creating disharmony in society. Earlier, Rahul held talks with the leaders of the anti-K Rail movement at Attingal, where he expressed solidarity with their protest. He also met Attingal native Jayachandran and his eight-year-old daughter who were accused of stealing a policewoman’s mobile phone. The yatra will enter Kollam district on Wednesday afternoon.