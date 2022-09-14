Home Nation

Pilgrims made to do sit-ups, say sorry for offering roadside namaz in Uttar Pradesh

Activists from the right-wing group are seen confronting the group from West Bengal, asking the pilgrims if they knew that namaz in public spaces was not allowed in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 14th September 2022 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Vishva Hindu Parishad activists confronted Muslim pilgrims here on their way to Ajmer, making them apologise for offering namaz by the roadside and then sending them to the local police station.

A video clip, purportedly of the incident on Sunday, showed some men holding their ears in a gesture of apology. A couple of them were seen doing sit-ups.

Activists from the right-wing group are seen confronting the group from West Bengal, asking the pilgrims if they knew that namaz in public spaces were not allowed in Uttar Pradesh.

Reports said the pilgrims had stopped their bus at a roadside eatery where the VHP activists confronted the travellers, accusing them of breaking the law.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee said, "Eighteen people who were on their way to Ajmer were brought to the Tilhar police station on Sunday night on a complaint that they were offering namaz on the roadside."

"They were released after receiving an apology in writing and issuing a challan," he told PTI.

Police fined the driver for carrying excess passengers and allowed the bus to leave for Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Local VHP leader Rajesh Awasthi, who reported the matter to police, said, "I was on my way to some place when I saw the men offering namaz on the roadside."

Awasthi said he told them that they are in Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where offering namaz in the open is prohibited.

In July, Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged an FIR against a group of unidentified people who allegedly offered namaz at the just-opened Lulu Mall in Lucknow. A Hindu outfit objected to this and sought permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there.

The FIR was registered in that case under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295-A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishva Hindu Parishad activists Muslim pilgrims Ajmer Roadside Namaz
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp