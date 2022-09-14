Home Nation

Police could have opened fire on violent BJP protesters, but govt exercised restraint: Mamata

"We have nothing against democratic & peaceful protests. But, the BJP and its supporters resorted to violence, vandalism and arson. They torched properties and instilled fear among people," she said.

Published: 14th September 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said police could have opened fire on "violent" BJP protesters during its march to the state secretariat, but the government exercised "maximum" restraint.

Banerjee also alleged that the saffron party brought in goons armed with bombs in trains from outside the state to foment trouble during its 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday.

"Many police personnel were brutally attacked by the participants of that rally. Police could have opened fire, but our administration showed maximum restraint," she said during an administrative meeting at Nimtouri in Purba Medinipur district.

The CM said the protest march inconvenienced commuters and traders, barely a few weeks ahead of Durga Puja, Bengal's biggest festival.

"We have nothing against democratic and peaceful protests. But, the BJP and its supporters resorted to violence, vandalism and arson. They torched properties and instilled fear among people. We won't allow this. Arrests are being made, and law will take its own course," she said.

