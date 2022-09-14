Home Nation

President Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

Queen Elizabeth II played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, the MEA said in a statement.

Published: 14th September 2022 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will visit London from September 17 to 19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.

President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at her demise.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission here on September 12 to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.

In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely.

She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, the MEA said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral Castle summer residence in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest at a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu President India London Queen death Queen Elizabeth II
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp