Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP govt after 2 minor girls, sisters, were found hanging from a tree in UP's Lakhimpur

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday over reports that the bodies of two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri, asking why heinous crimes against women and girls are on the rise in the state.

According to media reports, the two girls were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

"The killings of two sisters in Lakhimpur (UP) is heart-wrenching. The relatives say that the girls were abducted in broad daylight," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Giving false advertisements in newspapers and television every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in Uttar Pradesh?" the Congress general secretary asked.

When will the government wake up, she asked and shared a media report on Twitter that said the bodies of the girls were found hanging from a tree after they were abducted by three men.

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday over reports that the bodies of two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri, asking why heinous crimes against women and girls are on the rise in the state. According to media reports, the two girls were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday. "The killings of two sisters in Lakhimpur (UP) is heart-wrenching. The relatives say that the girls were abducted in broad daylight," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Giving false advertisements in newspapers and television every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in Uttar Pradesh?" the Congress general secretary asked. When will the government wake up, she asked and shared a media report on Twitter that said the bodies of the girls were found hanging from a tree after they were abducted by three men.