Home Nation

Sikkim govt hikes minimum wages

The new rates would be effective from July 11, 2022, and the labourers will be given arrears.

Published: 14th September 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GANGTOK: The Sikkim government on Wednesday hiked the minimum wages for workers across categories.

The daily wage for unskilled workers was increased by 67 per cent from Rs 300 to Rs 500 with retrospective effect from July 11, 2022, Labour Minister Lok Nath Sharma said.

The daily wage for semi-skilled workers was increased to Rs 520 from Rs 320, while skilled workers will get Rs 535 instead of Rs 335 earlier, he said.

Highly-skilled workers will now get Rs 565 per day instead of Rs 365, Sharma said.

These wages will be applicable for those working at altitudes up to 8,000 feet, while 50 per cent more wages will be given to those working at altitudes from 8,001 feet to 12,000 feet, said the minister of the Himalayan state.

Those working at altitudes of 12,001 feet to 16,000 feet will be paid 75 per cent more than the normal wage, he said.

Those working at places above 16,001 feet will get double the normal wage, Sharma said.

The new rates would be effective from July 11, 2022, and the labourers will be given arrears, he said.

Sharma said that Union Minister for State for Labour Rameswar Teli met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at Mintokgang on Tuesday evening and informed him that the Centre will set up a 100-bed hospital for ESIC beneficiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sikkim government minimum wages Labour Minister Lok Nath Sharma
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp