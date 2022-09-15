Home Nation

2 Dalit teenage sisters found hanging in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; mother alleges murder

Their mother alleged that they were murdered and accused three youths from the neighbouring village in Nighasan police station limits of abducting and killing them.

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Two Dalit teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house here on Wednesday, police said.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem to ascertain their exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, villagers held a demonstration at Nighasan Cross to protest the killings.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman and Assistant Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh talked to the irate villagers in a bid to console them while heavy police force was deployed to ensure law and order.

