Home Nation

Two militants involved in attack on labourer killed 

Meanwhile, militants lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Published: 15th September 2022 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Two local militants belonging to Al Qaeda-linked Ansar Gazwal-ul-Hind (AGuH) outfit, who were involved in the recent attack on a labourer from West Bengal, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Nowgam area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

A police official said that acting on specific information about the presence of militants, the police, CRPF and Army launched a joint combing and search operation in the area. After plugging all the possible escape routes, security personnel zeroed-in on the target area where the militants were hiding.

After finding themselves trapped, the militants opened fire on the search party. The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing firefight, which continued for about half an hour, two militants were killed. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the slain militants belonged to the AGuH militant outfit.

He identified the slain militants as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama and Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza. “Both were involved in the recent militant attack on a labourer named Muneer-ul-Islam from West Bengal in Pulwama,” Kumar said. On Sept 2, militants had shot at and injured Muneer-ul-Islam in Ugergand area of Pulwama.

Meanwhile, militants lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The grenade, however, missed the target and exploded on the road without causing any damage or injuries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Al Qaeda AGuH Nowgam Srinagar
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp