77 per cent quota in government jobs for locals gets Jharkhand cabinet nod

As per the proposed job reservation policy, local people belonging to the SC and ST will have 12 per cent and 28 per cent quota, respectively.

Published: 15th September 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal on domicile policy based on the 1932 ‘Khatiyan’ (land records). The Cabinet approved 43 proposals, including 77 per cent reservation for the socially, economically and weaker sections in state government jobs.

The domicile policy has been controversial since Jharkhand was formed in 2000. As per the provisions formulated by BJP government in 2016, people living in Jharkhand since or before 1985 were considered local inhabitants. However, after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance took over in 2019, party president Shibu Soren announced that the 1932 cut-off should be used. Chief Minister Hemant Soren called the meeting “historic”.

“The State Government has taken several big decisions, whether it is domicile policy based on 1932 ‘khatiyan’ or reservation to the weaker and deprived sections of the society. It has been decided that 1932 khatiyan will be implemented, OBC will get 27 per cent reservation and the government employees would get their due rights,” said Soren.

As per the proposed domicile policy, people who have their names or their ancestors’ name in the land records of 1932 or before that, will be considered as a local inhabitant of Jharkhand. Besides, landless people or those who have lost the land record will be identified by the respective Gram Sabha. 

As per the proposed job reservation policy, local people belonging to the SC and ST will have 12 per cent and 28 per cent quota, respectively. The Extremely Backward Castes, OBCs, and Economically Weaker Section (excluding other reserved categories) will get 15 per cent, 12 per cent and 10 per cent reservation, respectively.

