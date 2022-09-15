Home Nation

AAP to hold first national conclave of its elected representatives, discuss 'Operation Lotus'

Besides, the national conclave will also hold "an extensive discussion" on the AAP's national expansion plan and strengthening of the party's base across the country.

Published: 15th September 2022 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to organise a national conclave of its MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives here on Sunday to prepare its strategy to amplify campaign against the BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus' across the country.

The party's first-ever 'Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan', to be presided over by AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will also deliberate extensively on its national expansion plan with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party said.

Notably, the conclave has been convened amid a fierce face-off between the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year.

"The Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan, being organised for the first time, on Sunday will bring together all the elected representatives of the party from various states," the AAP said in a statement.

The national conclave will be attended by all 62 AAP MLAs from Delhi, 92 MLAs from Punjab, two MLAs from Goa and 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and Punjab, the party said on Thursday.

"The Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan will also see the presence of all those leaders of the party who have been elected as councillors, district panchayat members, chairpersons, mayors, blockheads, and village heads in various states," the party said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also attend the conclave, the AAP said.

"At the Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan, AAP national convenor Kejriwal will hold an extensive discussion with the party's elected representatives on the Operation Lotus being carried out by the BJP across the country," it added.

At the national conclave, the party leaders will deliberate on the BJP's "failed attempt" to topple AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab under 'Operation Lotus', and prepare a strategy to "expose the BJP" all over the country, the party sources said.

Besides, the national conclave will also hold "an extensive discussion" on the AAP's national expansion plan and strengthening of the party's base across the country.

"The conclave will discuss at length the issues that the party's elected representatives are facing on the ground so that concrete measures can be taken to strengthen the organisation in their respective states," a source in the AAP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party conclave Operation Lotus BJP 2024 Lok Sabha polls
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp