Bar bodies favour amendment in Constitution to increase retirement age of SC, HC judges

In the meeting, bar bodies led by BCI have also resolved to consider amending the various Statutes so that even the experienced Advocates could be appointed as the Chairpersons of various commissions.

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bar Council of India (BCI), State Bar Councils and office bearers of HC Bar Associations in a joint meeting held last week have unanimously favoured tweaking the Constitution to increase the retirement age of SC and HC judges to 67 and 65 respectively.

Currently, as per the Constitution, the retirement age of the SC judge is 65 and the HC judge is 62.

“The Joint Meeting of all the State Bar Councils, the office-bearers of High Court Bar Associations and Bar Council of India held last week has discussed the issue with regard to enhancement of age of superannuation of Judges of High Courts and Supreme Court. The same was thoroughly considered and after consideration, the meeting unanimously came to a conclusion that there should be an immediate amendment to the Constitution and the retirement age of Judges of the High Court should be enhanced from 62 to 65 years and the age of superannuation of the Judges of Supreme Court should be enhanced to 67 years,” the press release stated.

In the meeting, bar bodies led by BCI have also resolved to propose to the Parliament to consider amending the various Statutes so that even the experienced Advocates could be appointed as the Chairpersons of various commissions and other Forums.

For immediate action, BCI has also decided to communicate a copy of the resolution to PM Narendra Modi and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

