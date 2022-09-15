Home Nation

CBI seeks TMC minister Partha Chatterjee's custody in recruitment scam case

Published: 15th September 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 07:33 PM

Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: CBI filed a petition in its special court in Alipore, south Kolkata, on Thursday seeking custodial interrogation of former TMC minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with an alleged scam in recruitment in schools.

The magistrate directed to produce Chatterjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July, on Friday.

The ED arrested Chatterjee after recovering cash of Rs 49.8 crore from the apartments of his close aide Arpita Mukherjee who is suspected to be the proceeds of the alleged crime.

"We are probing into the irregularities in recruitment of group D staff and teachers in schools through the School Service Commission (SSC). We need to take Chatterjee into our custody for a thorough interrogation. We are likely to take him in our custody tomorrow,’’ said a CBI official.

The central agency already interrogated Chatterjee on two occasions at its Nizam Palace office.

In another development, the CBI arrested the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Kalyanmoy Ganguly in connection with the recruitment scam.       

"Ganguly’s name was mentioned in the report by the special committee headed by a retired judge, which was constituted by the Calcutta High Court. We interrogated him earlier. We arrested him on Thursday after prolonged interrogation for four hours. He failed to come up with satisfactory replies to our questions,’’  the official said. 

Earlier, the CBI arrested former SSC chairman Ashok Saha and former advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha in the recruitment scam case.

