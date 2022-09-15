Cong Chhodo, BJP Jodo Yatra in Goa as 8 MLAs defect to the ruling party

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Making a complete mockery of their party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and calling themselves part of the Congress Chhodo, BJP Jodo Yatra instead, as many as eight of the total 11 MLAs in Goa Congress on Wednesday defected to the ruling party in the state. The defectors included heavyweights like former chief minister Digambar Kamat and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Michael Lobo.

The day began with Lobo calling a meeting of the CLP and adopting a resolution to merge with the BJP. The eight rebels attended the meeting. Three MLAs who skipped it and did not switch sides are Yuri Alemao, Altone D’Costa and Carlose Alvares Ferreira. The rebels managed to duck the anti-defection law as their count was more than two-thirds of the total CLP strength (11x2/3 = 7.33).

Lobo, then, wrote to the secretary of the Goa Assembly announcing the merger. Grinning from ear to ear, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “We had been waiting for this day for a long time.” Sources said three ministers in the state would be asked to resign to accommodate the Congress rebels in the ministry.

Kamat claimed the decision to join the BJP was taken years ago, but circumstances forced them to wait till this day. Reminded about their oath and prayer at a holy place vowing not to leave the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, Kamat cheekily said he went back to God, briefed him about the current situation in the party and asked him what to do.

“God told me to go ahead, I’m with you. Therefore, today, I left the Congress and joined the BJP as per God's wish,” Kamat quipped. In January, they had taken the loyalty pledge at a temple, church and dargah in Goa ahead of the elections. Lobo claimed he had the BJP along with his wife to ensure the smooth functioning of the state government.

It’s Op Kichad: Jairam

“Operation Kichad of BJP in Goa has been fast-tracked because of the visible success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. BJP is nervous,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted

