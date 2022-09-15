Home Nation

Cong Chhodo, BJP Jodo Yatra in Goa as 8 MLAs defect to the ruling party

Lobo claimed he had the BJP along with his wife to ensure the smooth functioning of the state government.

Published: 15th September 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Congress MLAs joining the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Panaji on Wednesday | PTI

Goa Congress MLAs joining the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Panaji on Wednesday | PTI

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Making a complete mockery of their party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and calling themselves part of the Congress Chhodo, BJP Jodo Yatra instead, as many as eight of the total 11 MLAs in Goa Congress on Wednesday defected to the ruling party in the state. The defectors included heavyweights like former chief minister Digambar Kamat and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Michael Lobo. 

The day began with Lobo calling a meeting of the CLP and adopting a resolution to merge with the BJP. The eight rebels attended the meeting. Three MLAs who skipped it and did not switch sides are Yuri Alemao, Altone D’Costa and Carlose Alvares Ferreira. The rebels managed to duck the anti-defection law as their count was more than two-thirds of the total CLP strength (11x2/3 = 7.33). 

Lobo, then, wrote to the secretary of the Goa Assembly announcing the merger. Grinning from ear to ear, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “We had been waiting for this day for a long time.” Sources said three ministers in the state would be asked to resign to accommodate the Congress rebels in the ministry.

Kamat claimed the decision to join the BJP was taken years ago, but circumstances forced them to wait till this day. Reminded about their oath and prayer at a holy place vowing not to leave the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, Kamat cheekily said he went back to God, briefed him about the current situation in the party and asked him what to do. 

“God told me to go ahead, I’m with you. Therefore, today, I left the Congress and joined the BJP as per God's wish,” Kamat quipped. In January, they had taken the loyalty pledge at a temple, church and dargah in Goa ahead of the elections. Lobo claimed he had the BJP along with his wife to ensure the smooth functioning of the state government.

It’s Op Kichad: Jairam
“Operation Kichad of BJP in Goa has been fast-tracked because of the visible success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. BJP is nervous,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Goa Congress CLP
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp