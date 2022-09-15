Delhi liquor 'scam': BJP MPs seek CM Kejriwal's resignation 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MPs from Delhi on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the AAP government's liquor "scam" was exposed further by a sting.

Addressing a joint press conference here, the BJP MPs, including former Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Verma and Hansraj Hans, levelled corruption charges at the Delhi government.

The Kejriwal government changed the liquor policy in Delhi and the money received from "liquor mafia" was used in financing poll campaigns of AAP in Punjab elections, charged Vardhan.

"Kejriwal should himself quit power by accepting his mistake," he said.

West Delhi MP Verma said a sting of one of the liquor scam accused has revealed that a graft of Rs 250 crore was paid for excise licences.

Earlier, the BJP shared the sting to claim that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi framed its excise policy to help a select few and used the money earned through alleged corruption to fund its campaigns in Goa and Punjab assembly polls.

The saffron party showed the sting at a press conference in which a person linked to liquor trade is claiming that the Kejriwal government deliberately kept smaller players out of its "tailor-made" excise policy, now scrapped, to help a few persons monopolise the market.

South Delhi MP Bidhuri said that sting videos of those who were made accused in the liquor case are coming to the fore and Kejriwal should answer questions over the relationship of AAP with them.

Hans, North-West Delhi MP, said it was a "misfortune" of the people of Delhi that they have got a "dishonest" government and leader.

The AAP has refuted all allegations of irregularities and corruption in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.

The policy implemented from November 17, 2021 was scrapped by the Kejriwal government in July this year following a CBI probe recommended by Delhi LG V K Saxena into its implementation.

