India, France to set up Indo-Pacific trilateral

Published: 15th September 2022 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and France have agreed to work towards the establishment of an Indo-Pacific trilateral development cooperation that would facilitate development projects, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after talks with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna. 

“France has a presence in the Indo-Pacific and we will work towards the establishment of an Indo-Pacific Trilateral Development Cooperation Fund that will support sustainable innovative solutions for countries in the region,” said French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna after the meeting.

India and France have decided to resume cooperation under the India-France-Australia trilateral mechanism. They also welcomed the inaugural meeting of the Focal Points of the India-France-UAE Trilateral Framework, which took place in July 2022.

France and India share a comprehensive strategy for the Indo-Pacific that seeks to provide tangible solutions for maritime security, regional cooperation, climate change adaptation and mitigation, biodiversity protection, and healthcare.

“During the last three decades, India’s relationship with France has continued to intensify and we are trusted partners. We spoke about the conflict in Ukraine, the tensions in Indo Pacific, the developments in Afghanistan and the prospects of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),’” said Jaishankar.

Besides, France will continue to work with India on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant project in the state of Maharashtra. This is slated to be the biggest nuclear power project in the world.

