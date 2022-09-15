India, Japan bilateral ties going strong: Toshiyuki

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bilateral relations between Japan and India are going strong and the sixth edition of bilateral exercise JIMEX was an indication in this regard, said commander of Escort Flotilla Four rear admiral Toshiyuki Hirata, who is leading Japan Maritime Self Defence (JMSDF) ships. Addressing a joint media briefing along with rear admiral Sanjay Bhalla here on Wednesday, he said India and Japan are working for peace in Pacific region in cooperation with the international community.

He said that the current edition of JIMEX at Visakhapatnam was a challenging experience for them as the sea was very rough. He said they gained good exposure in complex exercises in all three domains of maritime warfare - surface, sub surface and air. This year also marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, Toshiyuki Hirata said.

The exercise was being held in three phases — sea phase, harbour phase and sea phase. First phase of sea phase was completed and harbour phase got under way on Wednesday, rear admiral Sanjay Bhalla, flag officer commanding Eastern Fleet, said. He said JIMEX 22 began on Sep 11 and JMSDF is being represented by JS ships Izumo, a helicopter destroyer, and Takanami, a guided missile destroyer.

The Indian Navy is represented by six ships - three indigenously designed and built warships, Sahyadri, a multi-purpose stealth frigate and anti- submarine warfare corvettes Kadmatt and Kavaratti. Additionally, guided missile destroyer Ranvijay, fleet tanker Jyoti, offshore patrol vessel Sukanya, submarines, MiG 29K fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and a number of ship borne helicopters are also participating in the exercise. The exercise will culminate with Sea Phase II in the central Bay of Bengal.

