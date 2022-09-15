Kashmir to get its first electric train next month

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a major stride, Kashmir is all set to get its first electric train next month. The first electric train is likely to chug on the 137 kms long Baramulla-Banihal rail corridor in Jammu and Kashmir next month.

Chief Area Manager Kashmir Northern Railways Saqib Yousuf told The New Indian Express that the trial run for the first electric train is going on.

He said trial runs on the Baramulla-Budgam sector are going on as the electrification work was finished on the sector in May-June.

The electrification work on the Budgam-Banihal sector is being completed and once the work is completed, the trial run on the sector will also be conducted.

Saqib said a mandatory Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) inspection of the electric rail link of the Baramulla-Banihal train corridor would be conducted on September 26.

The total route length for electrification is 137.73 kilometers with three main sub-stations of Qazigund, Budgam, and Baramulla from where power will be supplied to the overhead equipment of the rail line.

The total cost of the project is Rs 324 crores.

Saqib said the dates for plying of the first-ever electric train would be finalized after the completion of trial runs and clearance from the inspection team.

“If all goes well, then the first-ever electric train is likely to chug on J&K train corridor from Baramulla to Banihal next month,” he said. “It is being decided how many services daily would be conducted by the electric train on the J&K rail sector.”

Asked whether electric train service would be affected in winters in case of heavy snowfall, Saqib said uninterrupted power supply would be provided to the train. “It will have dedicated feeders”.

The electric train would have a positive impact on the environment as it would reduce pollution. It would also increase efficiency of trains as electric engines are more efficient than diesel engines. Besides, it would also cut fuel expenses as there would be no need for transportation of fuel.

The militancy-hit Valley got its first train service after a long wait in 2013. It was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

At present 19 train services with seven trains chug regularly on Baramulla- Banihal sector in J&K. About 30,000 passengers including students and office goers travel in the trains every day.

