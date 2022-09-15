Lakhimpur Kheri case: Opp lashes out at UP govt, Dy CMs assure of justice, urge parties not to politicise issue

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the opposition parties launched a scathing attack on Yogi Aditynath's government over Lakhimpur Kheri rape and double murder case, both the deputy Chief Ministers—Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Maurya – on Thursday assured the strictest action against the culprits urging the opposition to 'console the bereaved family instead of politicising the matter.

"Lakhimpur incident is sad and unfortunate. Harshest action will be taken against all criminals. I would expect the Opposition, whether Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi or Mayawati to console the bereaved family instead of politicizing the issue. But the rule of law has prevailed in UP," said Deputy CM KP

Maurya.

Defending the government, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the state government would take such action against the culprits that coming several generations would also shiver. Pathak assured that justice would be ensured and legal proceedings would take place in fast-track court.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP chief Mayawati targeted the state government alleging that crimes against women were on the rise in the state.

The Opposition leaders also compared the twin murders with the Hathras gang-rape and murder.

Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and posted: "After the murder of two Dalit sisters after kidnapping in Nighasan police station area, the allegation of victims’ father is serious that the police conducted 'panchnama' and post-mortem without the family's consent. After farmers in Lakhimpur, the killing of minors is a repetition of a gruesome murder of 'Hathras' daughter'."

Rahul Gandhi said women's security cannot be expected from those who facilitate the release of rapists. He tweeted: “The kidnapping and murder of two minor Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur in broad daylight is a very disturbing incident. Women’s safety cannot be expected from those who get the rapists released and respect them. We have to create a safe environment in the country for our sisters and girls.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, condemned the incident.

“The incident of murder of two sisters in Lakhimpur (UP) is heart-wrenching,” she had tweeted on Wednesday. “Giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in UP?” posted the Congress leader.

BSP chief Mayawati also lashed out at the Yogi government and alleged its priorities were wrong. The former CM said criminals were not afraid of law under the current regime.

