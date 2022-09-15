Maharashtra loses two mega projects to Gujarat

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Not only the Foxconn-Vedanta semiconductors plant, but yet another mega project – the Bulk Drug Park (BDP) -- pursued by the previous MVA government -- has also gone to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, drawing flak from Maharashtra's opposition.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has blamed the Shinde-Fadnavis government for loss of the mega projects.“The then CM Uddhav Thackeray had written to the Centre requesting for the BDP project in Maharashtra. We had followed it up with the Centre and hoped to get it. The project would have generated 70,000 job opportunities in the state. We had even finalized the location in Raigad district that was close to airports and ports,” said Aditya.

“Meanwhile, we lost the government and the new unconstitutional dispensation failed to pursue it. We have now learnt that the BDP project has gone to Gujarat,” he said. “I believe every state should get its fair share of investment, job opportunities. I don’t complain about the three states bagging the project. Yet I wonder why the current Maharashtra dispensation could not actively pursue the project with the Centre,” he said.

Aaditya Thackeray, who was minister of tourism and environment in the MVA government led by his father, said with the Foxconn-Vedanta’s semiconductor project shifting to Gujarat, Maharashtra has lost two major opportunities that could have easily generated one lakh jobs.

“The current government is indulging in mudslinging, but has no answer for the youth who lost out on job opportunities,” he said.“We have 350 pharmaceutical colleges in Maharashtra. Besides, the climate for business is also good and we have other connected drugs firms in Pune. We missed a great opportunity due to the non-performance of the Shinde government,” Thackeray said.

The Bulk Drug Parks will provide common infrastructure facilities at one place, thereby creating a robust ecosystem for bulk drug manufacturing in the country, reducing the cost significantly. This scheme is expected to encourage domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs to reduce import dependence and establish a dominant position in the global market by providing easy access to standard testing and infrastructure facilities.

MUMBAI: Not only the Foxconn-Vedanta semiconductors plant, but yet another mega project – the Bulk Drug Park (BDP) -- pursued by the previous MVA government -- has also gone to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, drawing flak from Maharashtra's opposition. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has blamed the Shinde-Fadnavis government for loss of the mega projects.“The then CM Uddhav Thackeray had written to the Centre requesting for the BDP project in Maharashtra. We had followed it up with the Centre and hoped to get it. The project would have generated 70,000 job opportunities in the state. We had even finalized the location in Raigad district that was close to airports and ports,” said Aditya. “Meanwhile, we lost the government and the new unconstitutional dispensation failed to pursue it. We have now learnt that the BDP project has gone to Gujarat,” he said. “I believe every state should get its fair share of investment, job opportunities. I don’t complain about the three states bagging the project. Yet I wonder why the current Maharashtra dispensation could not actively pursue the project with the Centre,” he said. Aaditya Thackeray, who was minister of tourism and environment in the MVA government led by his father, said with the Foxconn-Vedanta’s semiconductor project shifting to Gujarat, Maharashtra has lost two major opportunities that could have easily generated one lakh jobs. “The current government is indulging in mudslinging, but has no answer for the youth who lost out on job opportunities,” he said.“We have 350 pharmaceutical colleges in Maharashtra. Besides, the climate for business is also good and we have other connected drugs firms in Pune. We missed a great opportunity due to the non-performance of the Shinde government,” Thackeray said. The Bulk Drug Parks will provide common infrastructure facilities at one place, thereby creating a robust ecosystem for bulk drug manufacturing in the country, reducing the cost significantly. This scheme is expected to encourage domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs to reduce import dependence and establish a dominant position in the global market by providing easy access to standard testing and infrastructure facilities.