Modi, Putin to meet on sidelines of SCO: Kremlin

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has not yet confirmed the meeting between Modi and Putin.

Published: 15th September 2022 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

Vladimir Putin. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan this week and discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific region and bilateral cooperation within the UN and G20, the Kremlin has announced.

Putin and Modi will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that will be held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15-16. 

“A conversation on the international agenda with Modi will also take place, the sides will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region, and, of course, cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20 and the SCO,” the official Russian news agency TASS quoted Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov as saying.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has not yet confirmed the meeting between Modi and Putin. But, it neither denied reports on Wednesday.

