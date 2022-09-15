Home Nation

Ration scheme fraud rocks MP Vidhan Sabha

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, made a statement about the alleged fraud flagged in the recently-leaked report of the state’s Accountant General.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: The alleged fraud in the Take Home Ration (THR) scheme of the state government continued to rock the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on the second day of the monsoon session on Wednesday. The House saw an uproar after the question hour (which was twice adjourned), as the Congress members, including former CM Kamal Nath, began protests over the issue. Members of the Opposition entered the well of the House, raised anti-CM slogans and sang bhajans.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, made a statement about the alleged fraud flagged in the recently-leaked report of the state’s Accountant General.“The audit was conducted between 2018 and 2021 and the draft report was sent to the state government by the Accountant General on Aug 12, 2022. But it was just a draft report and not the final report,” he said, adding that the government is committed to probe all the points of the report, irrespective of which government was in power in the state.

Kamal Nath Shivraj Singh Chouhan
