Seven killed in Gujarat after lift collapses

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: At least seven labourers were killed and one seriously injured after the lift of an under-construction building collapsed in Ahmedabad city on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, a makeshift lift stopped working at the seventh floor of an under-construction high-rise building near Gujarat University. At the time of the incident, the temporary structure had eight labourers.

Authorities of the Fire and Emergency Services Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation claimed that they didn’t receive any call regarding the incident. The fire and police team reached the spot around 1 pm.

“At the time of the accident, eight labourers were inside the lift, which was being used to carry various materials. The lift crashed from the seventh floor on Wednesday morning. The labourers were working in the lift chamber,” said an eyewitness and a labourer at the site.

