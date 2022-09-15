Sharad Pawar says if PM Modi gives back semiconductor project to Maharashtra, they will welcome it

Sudhir Suryavanshi By

Express News Service

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that it is difficult to bring Foxconn Vedanta’s semiconductor project back to Maharashtra, if the Prime Minister does it, then they will welcome it.

There is a big uproar in Maharashtra over relocations of mega investment and employment-generating projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat. Oppositions cornered the Shinde-Fadnavis government over the relocations of two mega projects – Foxconn Vedanta’s semiconductor project and Bulk Drug Park (BDS) project from Maharashtra to Gujarat saying Maharashtra’s youth will be deprived of getting jobs.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he is a little hopeful that once the project – Foxconn-Vedanta’s semiconductor project signed an agreement with the Gujarat government, then it will not come back again in Maharashtra. “It is very unfortunate that the projects are taken away from Maharashtra. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps to get back this semiconductor project in Maharashtra, they will welcome it,” Pawar said.

He also criticized some states that are getting extra benefits from the centre, BJP being in power in centre, Gujarat is one of such states that are getting benefits. “I also read that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has been promised by PM Narendra Modi that the central government will give bigger than semiconductor projects to Maharashtra. It is nothing but if a parent gives a balloon to his one child, then another child starts crying, so to pacify this child, father promises him a big balloon,” Pawar said.

Pawar said that Talegaon locations for semiconductor factories were apt, the reason the automobile industry of Chakan and Ranjangaon was close to it. “Now, there is no point talking over it. It has gone from our hand to Gujarat. We should think of something else that can be developed in Maharashtra. Maharashtra was the preferred location for investment, but now present leaders are not excited about bringing investment to the state. Whether they are worried and concerned about the state's development is also a big question,” Pawar said.

Meanwhile, the NCP youth wing did the ‘Lollipop’ protest against the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Pune and Mumbai. Supriya Sule, NCP leader said that they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and request him to give back semiconductor projects to Maharashtra. “As a mother of children like others, I am concerned that our children should get jobs. The jobs will be available when the big projects are set up in the state,” Ms Sule said.

Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant said that there was no official agreement with Foxconn Vedanta for setting up a semiconductor project in Maharashtra therefore we cannot say that the project was snatched away from Maharashtra and given to Gujarat.

