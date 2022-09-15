Home Nation

Sheena Bora murder: Court rejects Indrani's plea about CD of Rahul's conversation with Peter and her

Indrani had contended that proper procedure was not followed by the police while transferring the recorded conversation to the CD.

Published: 15th September 2022

Sheena Bora (L) and Indrani Mukerjea (R) (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special CBI court here on Wednesday rejected a plea by Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder, that a CD of Rahul Mukerjea's telephonic conversation with her and former media baron Peter Mukerjea be treated as evidence in the case.

Judge S P Naik Nimbalkar rejected the plea, saying it was not required at this stage of the trial.

Indrani had contended that proper procedure was not followed by the police while transferring the recorded conversation to the CD. The CD had been played in the court during Rahul Mukerjea's deposition as a witness.

Rahul, Peter Mukerjea's son from an earlier marriage, was in a relationship with Sheena when she disappeared.

He had called Peter and Indrani about her disappearance and recorded the conversation as he suspected that something was fishy.

"The device from which original content was transferred was not functioning properly and has been tampered with," Indrani's application claimed. The CD had been prepared by Khar police, who probed the case initially.

Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, driver Shyamvar Rai and Indrani's former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district.

The murder came to light in 2015 after Rai spilled the beans about the crime following his arrest in another case. Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's then-husband, was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

He was granted bail in February 2020. Indrani got bail earlier this year.

