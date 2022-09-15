Home Nation

West Bengal SSC scam: CBI searches at six locations in Delhi, Kolkata

It is alleged that records were manipulated to favour candidates in the appointment of teachers which has brought the role of the companies under scanner, they said.

Published: 15th September 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Delhi and Kolkata at the premises of two software companies in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam, officials said.

The searches were conducted at the offices of ND Infosystems Pvt Ltd and NYSA communications Pvt Ltd along with residential premises of their proprietors Niladri Das and Puniit Kumar respectively, they said. It is alleged that the companies were involved in the OMR sheets evaluation, the CBI said.

The CBI on May 18 had filed an FIR against the then West Bengal minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikary and his daughter Ankita Adhikary on the directions of Calcutta High Court in connection with a case of alleged illegal appointment of his daughter as a teacher in a state government-aided school, an official said.

It is alleged that the results of assistant teachers recruitment examination were manipulated to accommodate Ankita by demoting deserving candidates in the merit list.

Adhikary, along with Ankita, was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), besides sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI, following orders of the high court, has been investigating a number of cases where teaching and non-teaching staff were allegedly appointed illegally in schools following recommendations by the West Bengal SSC.

